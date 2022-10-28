ATLANTA (AP) — Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday. He was 90.

The school announced that Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home in the presence of his wife, Barbara, and their four children. No cause of death was given.

1988: Coach Vince Dooley of the Georgia Bulldogs watches his players during a game. Mandatory Credit: Allen Dean Steele /Allsport

Vince Dooley, head football coach of the University of Georgia, receives a pat on his newly shaved head from Governor Busbee at the S.E.C. Coronation party in Athens. Dooley kept his promise to shave his head when the Bulldogs won the S.E.C. and Georgia championships.

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 06: Former University of Georgia head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley unveils the banner for 79 games remaining at Turner Field during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals at Turner Field on April 6, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 10: Former Head Coach Vince Dooley of the Georgia Bulldogs watches the action from the sidelines against the Auburn Tigers on November 10, 2018 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 7: Vince Dooley alongside his wife and Jere Morehead, is honored as the field name of Dooley Field is announced prior to the start of the game against the Murray State Racers at Sanford Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 7: Vince Dooley is honored as the field name of Dooley Field is announced prior to the start of the game against the Murray State Racers at Sanford Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Georgia coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field by his players after his Bulldogs beat Michigan State 34-27 in the Gator Bowl. It was Dooley’s final game for Georgia. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 13: Former Georgia Bulldogs coach, Vince Dooley calls out “play ball” prior to the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 13, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATHENS, GA – MAY 23: Former Coach of The University of Georgia Football team Vince Dooley takes the stage before Heisman Trophy winner and Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally on May 23, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. Tomorrow is the Primary Election Day in the state of Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Dooley was hospitalized earlier this month for what was described as a mild case of COVID-19, but he pronounced himself fully recovered and ready to attend his regular book-signing session at the campus bookstore before an Oct. 15 game against Vanderbilt.

Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, a stretch that included six Southeastern Conference titles, 20 bowl games and just one losing season.

He is the fourth-winningest coach in SEC history, trailing only Bear Bryant, Steve Spurrier and Nick Saban.

After retiring from coaching, Dooley continued as the school’s athletic director, a job he held from 1979 until 2004. He built a program that achieved success over a wide range of both men’s and women’s sports.

The field at Sanford Stadium was dedicated in his honor during the 2019 football season.