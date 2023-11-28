ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) — The college football playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night and Georgia is still the team with the target on their back as they sit at No. 1.

Georgia comes in with all the pressure. Not only are they the No. 1 team in the college football playoff rankings, but also the owners of a 29-game win streak and are the defending back-to-back national champions. One of the players we will keep an eye on Saturday is Savannah native Kamari Lassiter. The defensive back has only given up 10 pass completions when playing man coverage. The Dawgs will need another stellar performance from Kamari as well as the entire defense to earn win number 13.

“I just really pride myself on trying to be the best version of myself,” Lassiter said. “Trying to do whatever I can to help our team out. Whether that’s me being in man coverage or that’s me being off, I just want to do the best that I can. If that’s me denying my man the ball, then that’s what I’m going to do to the best of my ability.”

The SEC Championship game is this Saturday at 4 p.m. in Atlanta, and of course, WSAV News 3 will be there to give you highlights, analysis and interviews after the game.