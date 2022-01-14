How to watch Georgia’s national championship celebration

Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – Tickets are gone for Saturday’s national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium, but you can celebrate the Bulldogs from the comfort of your own home.

The celebration will be streamed online on georgiadogs.com and Facebook Live. ESPN/SEC Network+ will also be carrying the programming.

Gov. Brian Kemp, a UGA grad, has made the celebration official. He dubbed Jan. 15 as “Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday” in honor of the event.

Kemp said he’ll be in Athens for the big show to present the proclamation.

The celebration is slated to begin at 2 p.m., following a parade through campus.

The march will start around 12:30 p.m. at the corner of S. Lumpkin and Pinecrest streets and will travel down S. Lumpkin to the Tate Center.

From there, it’ll be just like game day. At 1 p.m., the Dawg Walk will travel from S. Lumpkin Street through the Tate Center parking lot into the west end of the stadium.

With the possibility of some winter weather heading into the Peach State this weekend, officials are encouraging fans to head home as soon as the celebration ends. That, or hang around until Monday when conditions improve.

Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 on Monday to claim the school’s first national championship win in 41 years.