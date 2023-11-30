ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia has been plagued with a slew of injuries this season and, headed into the next game, there are questions about four key offensive starters for UGA: wide receiver Ladd Mcconkey, tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Rara Thomas and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge.

Smart said each one has not been able to do a lot and each one has been working independently.

“We’re going to find out today what their availability is, to be honest,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s tough. It bothers me that people have out there that we sat these guys for the last game. That wasn’t the case at all. They couldn’t go. I don’t know if they are going to be able to go in this game. It’s just unfortunate to have those kinds of injuries, especially four starters on offense.”

The SEC Championship game is this Saturday at 4 p.m. in Atlanta.