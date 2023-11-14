ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bulldogs, over the past two weeks, have beaten No. 12 Missouri and No. 9 Ole Miss – two very impressive wins. The last blowout win was enough to move Georgia to the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia is the new No. 1 team in the nation but Head Coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are focused on Tennessee. This will be the third straight-ranked opponent UGA will face as Tennessee is ranked No. 18 but it will be the first ranked opponent they have seen on the road this season. Coach Smart said he has been impressed with Tennessee’s defense but called their special teams elite.

“When you go on the road in the SEC,” Smart said, “I say it all the time, it doesn’t matter who, where, when, it doesn’t matter anything about anyone’s record. The only thing that matters is that you are playing on the road in the SEC in a really tough environment.”

Georgia’s game with Tennessee kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m.