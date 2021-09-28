Georgia defense bracing for ‘way more physical’ Razorbacks

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates after sacking Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Linebacker Nakobe Dean says the Georgia defense isn’t relying on memories of last season’s win over Arkansas when preparing for this week’s visit from the eighth-ranked Razorbacks.

Dean knows second-ranked Georgia must prepare for a much improved Arkansas team. Dean says the Razorbacks are much more physical than a year ago, when Georgia opened with a 37-10 win at Arkansas.

Georgia linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) sacks Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals for a 10-yard loss in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Georgia won 62-0. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Georgia won 62-0. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Razorbacks are coming off an impressive win over No. 7 Texas A&M. Second-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is the former Georgia offensive line coach.

Georgia’s defense leads the nation while allowing fewer than six points per game.