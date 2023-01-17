SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The University of Georgia Bulldogs are still grieving the loss of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy who passed away in a crash earlier this week.

Today, the Georgia Bulldogs Twitter account said that they are still recovering from the loss but wanted to give those who wished to help a way to donate to the families of the two team members.

The Bulldogs shared GoFundMe pages for Devin and Chandler:

Devin Willock: https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-devin-willock-uga-football

Chandler LeCroy: https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-chandler-lecroy-uga-football

Two other members of the football program were injured during the accident. The school has since said that the other two team members remain in stable condition.