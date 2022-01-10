Family, former coaches on Stetson Bennett: ‘He’s going to rise to the occasion’

INDIANAPOLIS (WSAV) – So much of the 2022 College Football National Championship will come down to the way Stetson Bennett plays.

But those who know the Georgia Bulldogs’ starting quarterback say it’s a moment he’s been preparing for his entire life.

“People might have thought the moment would be too big for him? No. We always knew,” said Sean Pender, who coached Bennett at Pierce County High School.

“Those of us who coached Stetson and been around him know that that moment is not going to be too big. He’s going to rise to the occasion,” he added.

“He’s always been an underdog, he’s never had anything given to him, he’s always worked and earned what he has,” said one of the QB’s brothers, Knox. “So, just like Luke said, don’t let anyone ever tell you you can’t because when you think you can or think you can’t, you’re always right.”

Bennett joined the Bulldogs as a walk-on in 2017. Monday night will be his chance to lead the team to their first national championship in 41 years.