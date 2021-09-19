Daniels, defense lead No. 2 Dawgs past Gamecocks 40-13

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) breaks free from the arms of South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 2 Georgia has romped to another dominating win with a 40-13 blowout of South Carolina.

The Bulldogs’ fearsome defense nearly made it three straight games without allowing a TD, finally giving up its first of the season with just under 11 minutes remaining. JT Daniels returned to the lineup and threw for 303 yards with three touchdowns.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a pass against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) gestures to teammates before the team’s NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP)

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) warms up for the team’s NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, right, after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 40-13. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Georgia running back James Cook (4) scores against South Carolina during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP)

South Carolina linebacker Sherrod Greene (44) is taken off the field on a cart after an injury during the team’s NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP)

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) is tackled by South Carolina defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) and defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) carries the ball against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) breaks free from the arms of South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a touchdown pass as South Carolina defensive end Jordan Strachan (7) pressures him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Georgia coach Kirby Smart reacts to a play during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Georgia running back James Cook carries the ball in for a touchdown against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 40-13. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

South Carolina defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) intercepts a pass intended for Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick (86) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 40-13. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) is tackled by Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 40-13. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer watches team prepare for an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP)

The Bulldogs improve to 3-0 on the season in their first SEC game.

South Carolina drops to 2-1 in its conference opener, though the Gamecocks could take a degree of satisfaction from Luke Doty’s 36-yard TD pass to Josh Vann.