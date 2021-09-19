Daniels, defense lead No. 2 Dawgs past Gamecocks 40-13

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 2 Georgia has romped to another dominating win with a 40-13 blowout of South Carolina.
The Bulldogs’ fearsome defense nearly made it three straight games without allowing a TD, finally giving up its first of the season with just under 11 minutes remaining. JT Daniels returned to the lineup and threw for 303 yards with three touchdowns.
The Bulldogs improve to 3-0 on the season in their first SEC game.
South Carolina drops to 2-1 in its conference opener, though the Gamecocks could take a degree of satisfaction from Luke Doty’s 36-yard TD pass to Josh Vann.