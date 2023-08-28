ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) — The University of Georgia football team continues preparation its first game of the season against the University of Tennessee Martin.

The big storyline for UGA is Carson Beck replacing Pierce County High School alum Stetson Bennett.

Coach Kirby Smart said UT-Martin is well-coached. He said they throw the ball on the perimeter, throw RPOs and they run the ball well.

As far as Savannah native Kamari Lassiter, Coach said he’s been back out on the field after being injured.

“Kamari’s really been going now for a little over a week in practice and taking his reps,” Smart said. “He’s been in a black jersey some, but that’s more precautionary. We know he can hit and tackle. He’s a really physical tackler. He’s been able to tackle in individual drills. He’s been great.”

The Bulldogs’ quest for a third straight national championship starts Sept. 2 at home against UT-Martin at 6 p.m.