ATHENS, Ga (WSAV) — The Georgia Bulldogs will be celebrating their back-to-back wins in true Dawg fashion this Saturday

The celebration comes after the University of Georgia beat Texas Christian University in the College Football Playoff national championships Monday night making them the first repeat champs since Alamaba went back-to-back ten years ago.

The event will kick off at noon when the stadium gates open. The parade down Lumpkin St. to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 p.m. with the Dawg Walk starting at 1:00 p.m. and a formal program starting at 2 p.m.

The Georgia Bulldogs say that there will be several changes to last year’s celebration including:

The Dawg Walk will begin at the Baxter Street extension and proceed thru the Tate Student Center Plaza.

Entry for this event will be through gates 1,2,3, 4, 4A and 5 only.

Seating in the stadium will be limited to the West, East, and North stands only, in addition to reserved seating on the field.

Tickets will be complimentary and available to Hartman Fund season ticket holders, Faculty & Staff season ticket holders and students who received full or partial season ticket packages beginning January 10th at 9 a.m., by logging into their ticket account.

Remaining tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, January 12 via Georgiadogs.com

All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Parking will be available on a first-come-first-served basis throughout campus with the exception of Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, Legion, and Stem Deck parking lots.