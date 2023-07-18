NASHVILLE (WSAV) — It’s day two of SEC media day and the two-time national champions hit the stage in Nashville.

Head coach Kirby Smart was in attendance as well as defensive back and Savannah native Kamari Lassiter, tight end Brock Bowers and offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran.

Of course, everybody wants to know, who will be under center when the Bulldogs take the field for the season opener against Tennessee Martin on September 2.

Nobody asked that question. However, Coach Smart did tell a touching story about Kamari. Hear more from Coach Smart and the players by watching the video above, you won’t want to miss their take.

SEC media day continues tomorrow with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky.