ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) — One of the best players to ever put on a helmet and shoulder pads was in town today — We’re referring to Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey.

The former UGA Bulldog was in Pooler on behalf of Trulieve which is a cannabis dispensary company. In 2019, Champ was inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame he still holds several NFL records. This included the most passes broken up, 203 most Pro Bowl selections for a defensive back, 12, and he was the youngest player to intercept three passes in a game at 21. But of course, we had to ask him about the dogs.

“We’ve been pretty consent on defense,” Bailey said. “We obviously have a lot of guys out with injuries. If you’re going to have injuries, this is the best time to have injuries, early in the year. Get some guys back. Learn more about your quarterback, your running game. Those are things that have been hurting us. One thing we can hang our hat on is playing good defense.”

UGA travels to Auburn this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.