Georgia Bulldogs release 2022 football schedule

FILE – In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, center, talks to his players during a timeout in the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Athens, Ga. There will be much interest in possible changes coming to No. 4 Georgia’s offense with a new quarterback, who is expected to be Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman, and a new coordinator, Todd Monken. Still, Smart’s Bulldogs may lean on their experienced defense in the pandemic-delayed season. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) The Georgia Bulldogs announced their schedule for the 2022 season Tuesday night.



UGA starts the season with a neutral site game on Sept. 3 in Atlanta against the Oregon Ducks, who are currently ranked number three in the country.



After a home opener against Samford the next week, Georgia will begin SEC play on the road in Columbia against the University of South Carolina on Sept. 17. Their home conference opener won’t be until Oct. 8, when the Dawgs host Auburn.



The annual Cocktail Party game against Florida will be Oct. 29 in Jacksonville. UGA ends its season by facing longtime rival Georgia Tech on Nov. 26.

Overall, the schedule consists of 12 regular season games: six at home, four on the road and two at neutral sites.



Georgia is currently ranked No. 2 in the AP poll after a 40-13 win over South Carolina.