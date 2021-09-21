Georgia Bulldogs release 2022 football schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) The Georgia Bulldogs announced their schedule for the 2022 season Tuesday night.
UGA starts the season with a neutral site game on Sept. 3 in Atlanta against the Oregon Ducks, who are currently ranked number three in the country.
After a home opener against Samford the next week, Georgia will begin SEC play on the road in Columbia against the University of South Carolina on Sept. 17. Their home conference opener won’t be until Oct. 8, when the Dawgs host Auburn.
The annual Cocktail Party game against Florida will be Oct. 29 in Jacksonville. UGA ends its season by facing longtime rival Georgia Tech on Nov. 26.
Overall, the schedule consists of 12 regular season games: six at home, four on the road and two at neutral sites.
Georgia is currently ranked No. 2 in the AP poll after a 40-13 win over South Carolina.