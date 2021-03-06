Georgia Basketball Recap 3/6: Windsor Forest, RTCA fall in playoffs

(WSAV) – Headed into today’s slate of Georgia high school state playoff basketball games, only two area teams were left standing. Both of them saw their seasons end earlier than they would have hoped Saturday night.
The Windsor Forest boys basketball team went back and forth with Cross Creek all night in the GHSA 3A Final Four in Augusta, GA. Trailing by one point with 20 seconds left, Abasi Scott hit a layup to give the Knights the 76-75 lead. With just 2.1 seconds left on the clock, Cross Creek hit a clutch basket of its own to knock Windsor Forest out of the state playoffs 77-76.
Over at Georgia Southwestern University in the GISA 2A state title game, the Robert Toombs Christian Academy boys basketball team fell to a red-hot Strong Rock Academy squad 83-68.
Coming up tonight on WSAV at 11, sports reporter brings you a recap of the GHSA and GISA playoff games involving our area schools.