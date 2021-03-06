Georgia Basketball Recap 3/6: Windsor Forest, RTCA fall in playoffs

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSAV) - When the 2020 college basketball season abruptly ended, Georgia Southern was riding a hot streak, having just upset rival Georgia State in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Men's Basketball Tournament.

A year later, both the men's and women's teams did not have nearly as pleasant an experience in their conference tournaments. The men lost a 62-58 contest to Arkansas State, while the women were blown out, 94-61, by Texas State. These losses will presumptively end the season for both basketball teams.

The women's team went first and was immediately put on their back heel by a Texas State shooting barrage. Texas State went on a 25-6 run over a nine-minute stretch in the first half to effectively end the game before halftime. The Eagles went into the locker room trailing 50-17 and never recovered.

Turnovers were the most prominent of Georgia Southern's many issues. The Eagles committed 26 miscues, with all 11 players that saw the court giving the ball away at least once.

Georgia Southern ended the year at 11-13 overall and 5-9 in conference.

Later in the day, the men's basketball team played a much closer contest against Arkansas State, but still came up short.

After Malcolm Farrington hit a jumper to put the Red Wolves up eight with 5:44 remaining, Georgia Southern held them without a field goal for the remainder of the game. The Eagles drew within a point of the lead twice in the final 30 seconds and even had a chance to send it to overtime with a three-pointer. However, Gedi Juozapaitis missed a trey on the Eagles' last possession to seal the game's result.

Juozapaitis led the team with 12 points. Elijah McCadden added nine points along with 10 rebounds for a near-double double.

The men's basketball team finished with a 13-13 record and a 7-9 mark in Sun Belt play.