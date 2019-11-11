Georgia and South Carolina playoff football brackets

(WSAV) – Postseason play is here and WSAV is the spot for high school football highlights, scores and postgame reactions.

Check out the Georgia and South Carolina playoff matchups involving area teams for the week of Friday, November 15th.

GEORGIA

6A

(4) M.L King @ (1) Richmond Hill

(3) Tucker @ (2) Glynn Academy

(3) Brunswick @ Morrow (2)

(4) Bradwell @ (1) Stephenson

5A

(4) Ola @ (1) Ware County

(3) Stockbridge @ (2) Wayne County

(3) Statesboro @ (2) Dutchtown

(4) South Effingham @ (1) Jones County

3A

(4) Adairsville @ (1) Jenkins

(3) Monroe @ (2) Benedictine

(3) Windsor Forest @ (2) Cook

(4) Southeast Bulloch @ (1) Crisp County

(4) Central Macon @ (1) Pierce County

(3) Westside Macon @ (2) Appling County

(3) Liberty County @ (2) Jackson

(4) Brantley County @ (1) Peach County

2A

(4) Screven County @ (1) Metter

(3) Hephizbah @ (2) Toombs County

(3) Swainsboro @ (2) Harlem

(4) Vidalia @ (1) Jefferson County

1A Public

(1) Johnson County BYE

(3) ECI @ (2) MCA

(3) Schley County @ Claxton

1A Private

(1) Savannah Country Day BYE

(3) Calvary Day @ (2) Savannah Christian

GISA (3A)

(3) Tiftarea Academy @ (2) Bulloch Academy

(3) Frederica Academy @ (2) Southland Academy

GISA (2A)

(3) Westwood @ (2) Memorial Day

(1) St. Andrew’s BYE

SOUTH CAROLINA

4A

(2) Hartsville @ (1) Beaufort

3A

(2) May River @ (1) Aynor

(2) Dillon @ (1) Wade Hampton

2A

(4) Oceanside Collegiate @ (2) Whale Branch

SCISA (2A)

Florence Christian @ Hilton Head Christian

SCISA (1A)

Thomas Heyward Academy @ Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy @ Bethesda Academy