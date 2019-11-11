Georgia and South Carolina playoff football brackets

(WSAV) – Postseason play is here and WSAV is the spot for high school football highlights, scores and postgame reactions.
Check out the Georgia and South Carolina playoff matchups involving area teams for the week of Friday, November 15th.
GEORGIA
6A
(4) M.L King @ (1) Richmond Hill
(3) Tucker @ (2) Glynn Academy
(3) Brunswick @ Morrow (2)
(4) Bradwell @ (1) Stephenson
5A
(4) Ola @ (1) Ware County
(3) Stockbridge @ (2) Wayne County
(3) Statesboro @ (2) Dutchtown
(4) South Effingham @ (1) Jones County
3A
(4) Adairsville @ (1) Jenkins
(3) Monroe @ (2) Benedictine
(3) Windsor Forest @ (2) Cook
(4) Southeast Bulloch @ (1) Crisp County
(4) Central Macon @ (1) Pierce County
(3) Westside Macon @ (2) Appling County
(3) Liberty County @ (2) Jackson
(4) Brantley County @ (1) Peach County
2A
(4) Screven County @ (1) Metter
(3) Hephizbah @ (2) Toombs County
(3) Swainsboro @ (2) Harlem
(4) Vidalia @ (1) Jefferson County
1A Public
(1) Johnson County BYE
(3) ECI @ (2) MCA
(3) Schley County @ Claxton
1A Private
(1) Savannah Country Day BYE
(3) Calvary Day @ (2) Savannah Christian
GISA (3A)
(3) Tiftarea Academy @ (2) Bulloch Academy
(3) Frederica Academy @ (2) Southland Academy
GISA (2A)
(3) Westwood @ (2) Memorial Day
(1) St. Andrew’s BYE
SOUTH CAROLINA
4A
(2) Hartsville @ (1) Beaufort
3A
(2) May River @ (1) Aynor
(2) Dillon @ (1) Wade Hampton
2A
(4) Oceanside Collegiate @ (2) Whale Branch
SCISA (2A)
Florence Christian @ Hilton Head Christian
SCISA (1A)
Thomas Heyward Academy @ Pee Dee Academy
Carolina Academy @ Bethesda Academy