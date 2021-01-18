Gene Clemons not returning as Jenkins football coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Herschel V. Jenkins High School football head coach Gene Clemons will not be returning to the team next year, per a post on his Twitter account.

“This was an unprecedented season that had taught me a lot about myself and my calling,” Clemons said. “I want to thank the young men that played through an unprecedented season in our country; you are the real MVPs.”



Chatham County Public School System has not provided any reason for Clemons’ departure.



Clemons took over for former Jenkins coach Jason Cameron prior to the 2020-’21 season after Cameron became the head coach at Vidalia High School.



Jenkins went 4-4 last season and lost to Carver, 26-3, in the first round of the GHSA playoffs.



This news was first reported by Travis Jaudon of Prep Sports Report Savannah.