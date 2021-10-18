Game of the Week visits Hilton Head Christian for first time since move to new campus

BLUFFTON, S.c. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Christian Academy Eagles have been the same wrecking ball that they were last year, averaging more than 45 points per game en route to an 8-0 record.



Can anybody stop them?



We’ll find out on Friday, Oct. 22 when the WSAV Blitz team converges in Bluffton for our Game of the Week between Hilton Head Christian and Beaufort Academy.



The visiting Eagles have compiled a 4-2 record on the year and are coming off a 43-6 demolition of Orangeburg Prep. They’re led by the two-headed rushing attack of Cody Dalrymple and Jaxen Porter, which will be a tough challenge for the Eagle defense.



Meanwhile, Jace Blackshear is having a season to remember at quarterback for HHCA, putting up 34 touchdowns compared to just one interception. (No, that’s not a typo.)

Sports director Andrew Goldstein will be on play-by-play with Wes Kerr from LowCoSports on color commentary. The broadcast will start at 7:30 p.m. on the CW!