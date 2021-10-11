Game of the Week travels to the Lowcountry for May River-Beaufort

Rarely does the WSAV Game of the Week cover two of the same school’s home games in the same season, but for a matchup as good as this one, we can make some exceptions.



The Beaufort Eagles (6-1, 2-0 region) host the May River Sharks (5-2, 2-0 region) in a game. that will likely determine the Class 4A, Region 7 champion on Friday, Oct. 15.



May River is led by QB Garvin Douglas, who has put on some of the most electrifying offensive performances of any player in the Lowcountry this year. He is averaging 167 rushing yards per game and has run for a total of 12 touchdowns.



Beaufort’s first appearance on Game of the Week was back in August, when they defeated Richmond Hill in an interstate showdown. The Eagles claimed victories against three consecutive Georgia opponents to open the year: the Wildcats, Benedictine and Effingham County. They are the two-time defending region champions.



This game will be broadcast in its entirety on the CW starting at 7:30 p.m. Sports director Andrew Goldstein and Lowcountry bureau reporter Andrew Davis will be on the call.