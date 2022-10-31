BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – This year’s Game of the Week series has nearly drawn to a close, but not before one more high-octane region title matchup.



The Brunswick Pirates (9-0, 5-0 in region) will look to complete their second straight undefeated season by defeating the visiting Effingham County Rebels (7-2, 5-0 in region) on Friday.



WSAV CW will air the game at 7:30 p.m. from Glynn County Stadium, with sports director Andrew Goldstein on play-by-play and Lowcountry bureau chief Andrew Davis on color commentary.



Effingham County has already appeared once on our Game of the Week, defeating the Statesboro Blue Devils 32-10 in Week 3. That was the start of a seven-game winning streak. If the Rebels defeat the Pirates, they’ll have won more games than in any season since 2002.



Brunswick comes in as a heavyweight – they are the 9th-ranked team in Class 6A, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. First-year head coach Garrett Grady is looking to run the Pirates’ regular season winning streak to 22 games.



The Pirates are coming off a 28-7 win against Evans, while Effingham beat Lakeside, 27-7, on the road last Friday.



Last year, Brunswick defeated Effingham County, 21-18, after initially surging out to a 21-3 lead.



After this game, WSAV’s live sports productions will take a multi-month hiatus before returning on Jan. 14, 2023 for the Blitz Border Bowl All-Star Game.