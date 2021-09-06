SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The WSAV mobile production van will have a short drive this time for the WSAV CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week!
For the first time in 2021, the broadcast team will be coming to you from the 912; specifically, Saunders Field at Savannah Country Day School. The Hornets (2-0) will host the Metter Tigers (2-0) in a private vs. public 1A matchup.
These two teams met in Candler County last year, where the Tigers waxed Country Day, 36-7, in front of their home crowd. However, the Hornets seem like a much different team. With a win on Friday, Country Day would tie its win total from all of 2020.
WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein will
Game of the Week for Sept. 10 to feature Metter, Country Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The WSAV mobile production van will have a short drive this time for the WSAV CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week!