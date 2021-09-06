Game of the Week for Sept. 10 to feature Metter, Country Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - As thousands of travelers brace the labor day traffic and head out of the coastal empire, directors at Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport have some recommendations for those looking to skip out on the long lines.

“You can expect early in the morning that it’s gonna be busy tomorrow morning, and this evening (Monday), late afternoon it might get a bit busy so you can expect to see some types of crowds, but for the most part its not a huge travel day for us in terms of extra passengers, but you know the busier day will be tomorrow," said Lory Lynah, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.