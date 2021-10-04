SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) For the first time this year, a team is making its second appearance on WSAV’s Game of the Week.
Richmond Hill (1-4 overall, 1-1 region) is looking for redemption after a shorthanded 28-8 loss on the road to Beaufort in the year’s first Game of the Week. The Wildcats will be at home this time to face the Effingham County Rebels (3-1 overall, 2-0 region).
Last week, Richmond Hill lost a tightly-contested game to Statesboro, 27-20.
Effingham County comes in with a first-year head coach, John Ford, and a stout defense that has surrendered just six points in its last three games.
The all-time series favors Effingham County, 8-3, but the Wildcats have won the last two seasons by a combined score of 86-14.
Andrew Goldstein and Andrew Davis will be on the call. The action starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW!
Game of the Week: Effingham County travels to Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) For the first time this year, a team is making its second appearance on WSAV’s Game of the Week.