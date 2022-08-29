STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro and Effingham County have crossed the Ogeechee River to play each other 47 times.



Friday will mark the 48th.



The Blue Devils and Rebels will reunite at Womack Field in Statesboro for the WSAV-CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m.



Andrew Goldstein will provide play-by-play and Georgia Southern broadcaster Danny Waugh will do color commentary.



Statesboro enters the game at 1-1. The Blue Devils bounced back from a Week 1 loss to Glynn Academy by routing county foe Southeast Bulloch in the Erk Russell Classic, 56-14.



The Blue Devils made a strong statement with their running game, gaining 377 rushing yards on 36 attempts. Both junior quarterback Kam Mikell and senior running back Jordan Lovett eclipsed the 100-yard mark and scored two touchdowns.



Effingham County is 0-2 after losing to Burke County, 28-7, on Friday. The Rebels have reason for optimism coming into their matchup with the Blue Devils; they defeated Statesboro 34-31 in 2021.



Rebel head coach John Ford was determined to keep the Rebels on the schedule even though the two teams no longer shared a region.



“You’re going to go play really good players that have been in a really good offseason program that have practiced really hard that are coached really well that are going to play you for 48 minutes,” Ford said. “We’re going to be better for playing those teams regardless of outcome.”



If you want to watch last week’s Game of the Week between Liberty County and Bradwell Institute, you can do so here.