STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV)- The Georgia Southern women’s soccer team looks to put all the pieces together in 2023.

In 2021, during head coach Chris Adams’ first year, the Eagles had a modest conference record, but made a deep run in the conference tournament before losing to South Alabama for the conference championship.

In 2022, the Eagles finished number one in the regular season, winning the regular season conference title, but were upset in the first round of the Sun Belt tournament by in-state rival Georgia State.

Georgia Southern returns 10 starters and is bringing in seven freshmen. The Lady Eagles hope to use their experience to their advantage.

“I think early in the season we’ll rely a lot on our defense and our midfield,” senior center back Sade Heinrichs said. “We have some more older girls playing those positions and I think in the beginning the younger girls are going to rely on us.”

“We can sometimes be seen as the underdog and I don’t think people expected us to do that well towards the end of the season,” junior midfielder Ellie McIntyre said. “I definitely think that put a target on our back, but we are ready to work and we’re ready to go get ’em.”

The next time Georgia Southern takes the pitch will be for an exhibition match with the University of Florida is Aug. 6 at 3 p.m. in Gainesville.