STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV)- Well, if all had gone according to schedule, the Georgia Southern Women’s Basketball team would probably be gearing up for their season opener against Allen University however, they are not.

The university sent an email at 1:44 p.m., Tuesday, and it was short and sweet.

The email read, “Georgia Southern’s 2023-24 season opener against Allen (S.C.), set for tonight, has been moved to Wednesday, November 8, at 6 p.m. at Hanner Fieldhouse.”

Georgia Southern said the postponement came at the request of Allen.

Allen’s Sports Information Director provided the following statement, “Due to election day in America. NCAA passed a new rule about no competition dates on election day.”