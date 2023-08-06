SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- Georgia Southern football kicked off fall camp on Wednesday.

In the upcoming football season, fans may see the Eagles use their tight ends to their advantage.

Georgia Southern already has Jjay Mcafee who is 6-foot-3 at 240 lbs. and had 20 catches for 193 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Now the Eagles added Keaton Upshaw, a 6’7 245 lbs. tight end coming out of the transfer portal from the University of Kentucky.

With McAfee and Upshaw, they could provide a matchup advantage for the Eagles.

“My old arm could still hit (Keaton Upshaw),” Helton said. “To be able to have that we are going to play 11 and 12 personnel. You are going to see a tight end on the field, maybe even a little more than you saw last year. The ability to get to 10, 11 to 12. The ability to be able to flex those guys out to as wide receiver bodies also. That just provides weapons, and it provides even more depth to do what we do.”

The first time we will see the new tight end dynamic in-game action will be Sept. 2 at home against the Citadel at 6 p.m.