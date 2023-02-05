STATESBORO (WSAV) – Georgia Southern has added three football coaches over a two-week period from Jan. 13 to Jan 25.

The first coach is a familiar face to Eagles fans, BJ Johnson. He returns as the wide receivers coach. During his career in Statesboro, from 2013 to 2016, he caught 93 balls for over 1,300 yards and six touchdowns.

“I can come back and see this is still here and that’s still here,” Johnson said. “Gnats [Landing] is kind of upgraded, but it’s still Gnats at the end of the day. So not much has changed.”

The Eagles also added a new run game coordinator and offensive line coach TJ Woods. He was previously at UNLV for the past two seasons.

“You can tell that it maters here to the community to the fans, “Woods said. “I think there’s a trickle down effect when that happens and it’s fun to be apart of.”

Speaking of run game, Taylor Reed is the new running backs coach. Before coming to Georgia Southern he was at Illinois.

“From the time that I interviewed,” Reed said, “you could feel the energy, you could feel the family environment that (Coach Helton) has created. I’m very thankful that I get to bring my family here and be apart of it as well.”

Georgia Southern will start spring practice Mar. 21. The spring game will be Apr. 22 at noon.