G-Town Bound: Windsor Forest basketball star D’ante Bass commits to Georgetown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah area basketball star is taking his thunderous dunks to the nation’s capital.
D’Ante Bass, a rising senior at Windsor Forest, announced his commitment to Georgetown Friday afternoon.
Throughout the recruiting process, it became abundantly clear that Bass was one of Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing’s primary targets. Ewing, a Hoya legend and member of the NBA Hall of Fame, visited Savannah himself to watch Bass workout and also welcomed the Windsor Forest senior to campus earlier this week.
Bass, rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, had an impressive junior season averaging 16.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per game (stats courtesy of The Savannah Morning News).
Bass also received offers from the likes of Xavier, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.