G-Town Bound: Windsor Forest basketball star D’ante Bass commits to Georgetown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah area basketball star is taking his thunderous dunks to the nation’s capital.

D’Ante Bass, a rising senior at Windsor Forest, announced his commitment to Georgetown Friday afternoon.

Glad to finally announce that i’ll be committing to The University of Georgetown 🐶 #DBinDC #HOYASAXA pic.twitter.com/FJG9rSW47o — D’ante Bass (@Thedantebass) November 5, 2021

Throughout the recruiting process, it became abundantly clear that Bass was one of Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing’s primary targets. Ewing, a Hoya legend and member of the NBA Hall of Fame, visited Savannah himself to watch Bass workout and also welcomed the Windsor Forest senior to campus earlier this week.

Want to thank Coach Ewing and Coach Orr for coming down for a workout @GeorgetownHoops 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/DcmqNtLxHR — D’ante Bass (@Thedantebass) October 1, 2021

I want to thank The University of Georgetown for A Great Official visit! #HOYASAXA @GeorgetownHoops 🐶🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/b8zUo12wOW — D’ante Bass (@Thedantebass) November 4, 2021

Bass, rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, had an impressive junior season averaging 16.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per game (stats courtesy of The Savannah Morning News).

Bass also received offers from the likes of Xavier, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.