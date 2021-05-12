Full schedule released for Jaguars, Falcons

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - As several states experience a shortage of fuel due to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, officials say it doesn't have a direct impact on the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry because we have our own fuel sources here. But that's not stopping people from panic buying in our area.

Experts with the American Automobile Association (AAA) say drivers are panic buying because they're worried about running on empty.