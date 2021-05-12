Full schedule released for Jaguars, Falcons

(WSAV) – NFL teams released their full regular season schedules Wednesday night and for the first time ever, each team’s slate contained 17 games instead of 16 as part of the NFL’s regular season expansion.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons both rank among the bottom half of the league when it comes to strength of schedule based on the winning percentage of last year’s opponents. Jacksonville’s opponents have a combined winning percentage of .491, which ranks 18th out of 32 teams. Atlanta will face a slate that went a combined .454, good for 30th out of 32 teams.
Both the Jaguars and Falcons will go to London for one of their designated home games. Atlanta will do so in Week 5 against the New York Jets, while Jacksonville will play Miami in Week 6.
Atlanta and Jacksonville will play each other in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
Here are both teams’ full schedules:
ATLANTA FALCONS
- Week 1: Sept. 12 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.
- Week 2: Sept. 19 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m.
- Week 3: Sept. 26 at New York Giants, 1 p.m.
- Week 4: Oct. 3 vs. the Washington Football Team, 1 p.m.
- Week 5: Oct. 10 vs. New York Jets (in London), 9:30 a.m.
- Week 7: Oct. 24 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.
- Week 8: Oct. 31 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.
- Week 9: Nov. 7 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.
- Week 10: Nov. 14 at Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m.
- Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 18 vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m.
- Week 12: Nov. 28 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.
- Week 13: Dec. 5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.
- Week 14: Dec. 12 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.
- Week 15: Dec. 19 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m.
- Week 16: Dec. 26 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.
- Week 17: Jan. 3 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.
- Week 18: Jan. 9 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
- Week 1: Sept. 12 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.
- Week 2: Sept. 19 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m.
- Week 3: Sept. 26 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m.
- Week 4: Sept. 30 at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m.
- Week 5: Oct. 10 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.
- Week 6: Oct. 17 vs. Miami Dolphins (in London), 9:30 a.m.
- Week 8: Oct. 30 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.
- Week 9: Nov. 7 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.
- Week 10: Nov. 14 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
- Week 11: Nov. 21 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m.
- Week 12: Nov. 28 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.
- Week 13: Dec. 5 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.
- Week 14: Dec. 12 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.
- Week 15: Dec. 19 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m.
- Week 16: Dec. 26 at New York Jets, 1 p.m.
- Week 17: Jan. 2 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.
- Week 18: Jan. 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.