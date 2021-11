SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Minutes after finding out his team did not earn a Division II playoff berth, Savannah State head football coach Shawn Quinn spoke with WSAV weekend sports anchor Connor DelPrete about the sudden end to the Tigers’ season.

In this interview, Quinn gives his instant thoughts on the committee’s decision, what he says committee members told him factored into the decision, his final message to the 2021 Tigers and more.