SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In the latest edition of the Savannah Christian-Calvary Day rivalry, the Raiders drove down the field with less than two minutes on the clock and scored the game-winning touchdown. With Friday night’s 21-14 region win, the Raiders move to 7-1 on the year.

