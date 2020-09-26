Friday Night Blitz: Week 4 final scores and highlights

(WSAV) – Week 4 of the Friday Night Blitz saw football kick off for public schools in the Lowcountry, a much-anticipated rivalry in Hinesville, and a handful of Savannah private schools have a tough time on the gridiron.
Our WSAV Blitz team takes you through all the highlights and scores from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry in the videos above. Want to check out how your team did? Check our the entire scoreboard below.
Class 6A
Liberty County 10, Bradwell Institute 6
Brunswick 41, Northeast Macon 12
Effingham County 0, Lakeside, Evans 26
South Effingham 7, Wayne County 31
Houston County 23, Statesboro 18
5A
Ware County 45, Thomson 12
4A
Benedictine 49, North Oconee 35
3A
Westside Macon 7, Appling County 45
Bacon County 42, Brantley County 0
Long County @ Butler (still searching)
2A
Washington County 27, Swainsboro 22
Bleckley County 21, Vidalia 14
1A – Public
Trinity Christian 6, Claxton 3
McIntosh County Academy 29, Charlton County 21
Treutlen 23, Portal 16
1A – Private
North Cobb Christian 34, Calvary Day 0
John Milledge 52, Savannah Christian 13
Savannah Country Day 7, Meter 35
GISA
Piedmont 28, Memorial Day 13
SOUTH CAROLINA
Academic Magnet 7, Battery Creek 45
St. John’s 0, Whale Branch 45
Colleton County 28, Bluffton 7
May River 28, James Island 7
SCISA
Bethesda Academy 40, Hilton Head Prep 15
Colleton Prep 20, Hilton Head Christian 45
Thomas Heyward 16, Beaufort Academy 14