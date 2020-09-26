Blitz Banner

Friday Night Blitz: Week 4 final scores and highlights

(WSAV) – Week 4 of the Friday Night Blitz saw football kick off for public schools in the Lowcountry, a much-anticipated rivalry in Hinesville, and a handful of Savannah private schools have a tough time on the gridiron.

Our WSAV Blitz team takes you through all the highlights and scores from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry in the videos above. Want to check out how your team did? Check our the entire scoreboard below.

Class 6A

Liberty County 10, Bradwell Institute 6

Brunswick 41, Northeast Macon 12

Effingham County 0, Lakeside, Evans 26

South Effingham 7, Wayne County 31

Houston County 23, Statesboro 18


5A

Ware County 45, Thomson 12

4A

Benedictine 49, North Oconee 35


3A

Westside Macon 7, Appling County 45

Bacon County 42, Brantley County 0

Long County @ Butler (still searching)


2A

Washington County 27, Swainsboro 22

Bleckley County 21, Vidalia 14


1A – Public

Trinity Christian 6, Claxton 3

McIntosh County Academy 29, Charlton County 21

Treutlen 23, Portal 16


1A – Private

North Cobb Christian 34, Calvary Day 0

John Milledge 52, Savannah Christian 13

Savannah Country Day 7, Meter 35


GISA

Piedmont 28, Memorial Day 13


SOUTH CAROLINA

Academic Magnet 7, Battery Creek 45

St. John’s 0, Whale Branch 45

Colleton County 28, Bluffton 7

May River 28, James Island 7


SCISA

Bethesda Academy 40, Hilton Head Prep 15

Colleton Prep 20, Hilton Head Christian 45

Thomas Heyward 16, Beaufort Academy 14

