Friday Night Blitz Week 15: Lower State title game in the Lowcountry, Georgia powerhouses battle for Final Four spots in Georgia,

(WSAV) – Week 15 of the Friday Night Blitz featured a battle between two of the best teams in the state of Georgia, a trip to the state title game on the line in the Lowcountry, a defending state champ involved in a nail-biter at home, and more!

Check out the latest edition of the Friday Night Blitz, featuring highlights from across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry brought to you by our in-studio duo of Andrew Goldstein and Connor DelPrete.

Here is the full scoreboard from Friday along with next week’s matchups for our area winners.

GEORGIA

Marist 21, Benedictine 24 (Benedictine advances to the GHSA 4A semifinals and will host North Oconee next Friday night)

Peach County 30, Pierce County 35 (Pierce County advances to the GHSA 3A semifinals and will host Carver, Atlanta next Friday night)

Appling County 21, Thomson 7 (Appling County advances to the GHSA 3A semifinals and will travel to Cedar Grove next Friday night)

Northeast 9, Swainsboro 12 (Swainsboro advances to the GHSA 2A semifinals and will host Fitzgerald next Friday night)

Turner County 21, Metter 60 (Metter advances to the GHSA 1A-Public semifinals and will host Brooks County next Friday night)