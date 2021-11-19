Friday Night Blitz Week 14: Playoff matchups come down to the wire in Georgia and South Carolina

(WSAV) – Week 14 of the Friday Night Blitz is here and it brought plenty of incredible playoff matchups in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Check out all the highlights in the videos above and the full scoreboard below.

GEORGIA

6A – Second Round

Dacula 29, Brunswick 21

5A – Second Round

Calhoun 49, Ware County 42

4A – Second Round

Luella 7, Benedictine 63 (Benedictine advances to GHSA 4A Elite Eight and will host Marist next Friday)

3A – Second Round

Southeast Bulloch 10, Cedar Grove 48

Carver 53, Liberty County 12

Appling County 34, Cherokee Bluff 20 (Appling County advances to GHSA 3A Elite Eight and will travel to Thomson next Friday)

Dawson County 0, Pierce County 49 (Pierce County advances to GHSA 3A Elite Eight and will host Peach County next Friday)

2A – Second Round

Jeff Davis 7, Rabun County 56

Columbia 14, Swainsboro 41 (Swainsboro advances to GHSA 2A Elite Eight and will host Northeast Macon next Friday)

1A Public – Second Round

Manchester 19, McIntosh County Academy 13 (3 OT)

Schley County 6, Metter 33 (Metter advances to GHSA 1A-Public Elite Eight and will host Bowden next Friday)

Emanuel County Institute 10, Macon County 42

1A Private – Second Round

Savannah Country Day 7, Holy Innocents’ 42

Wesleyan 0, Calvary Day 35 (Calvary Day advances to GHSA 1A-Private Elite Eight and will host a game next Friday)

SOUTH CAROLINA

4A – Third Round

Beaufort 20, Myrtle Beach 19 (Beaufort advances to the 4A Lower State Championship and will host West Florence next Friday)

1A – Third Round

Whale Branch 0, C.E. Murray 47