Friday Night Blitz: Playoff Time!

(WSAV) – It’s Friday, which means WSAV’s Friday Night Blitz is back! We’re bringing you all the playoff scores and highlights in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry right here.
Tonight, Greg Talbott and Connor DelPrete are in the studio together for the first time all year to bring you South Carolina’s second round playoff scores and the first round action from Georgia.
Here are your final scores for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:
GEORGIA
6A
M.L King 12 — Richmond Hill 28
Tucker 7 — Glynn Academy 31
Brunswick 35 — Morrow 13
Bradwell 20 — Stephenson 47
5A
Ola 22 — Ware County 35
Stockbridge 3 — Wayne County 20
Statesboro 0 — Dutchtown 20
South Effingham 13 — Jones County 26
3A
Adairsville 0 — Jenkins 41
Monroe 0 — Benedictine 58
Windsor Forest 6 — Cook 7
Southeast Bulloch 0 — Crisp County 46
Central Macon 6 — Pierce County 49
Westside Macon 7 — Appling County 28
Liberty County 11 — Jackson 28
Brantley County 0 — Peach County 19
2A
Screven County 19 — Metter 27
Hephizbah 34 — Toombs County 37
Swainsboro 37 — Harlem 3
Vidalia 3 — Jefferson County 20
1A Public
Johnson County BYE
ECI 28 — MCA 23
Schley County 46 — Claxton 24
1A Private
Savannah Country Day BYE
Calvary Day 21 — Savannah Christian 31
GISA (3A)
Tiftarea Academy 17 — Bulloch Academy 14
Frederica Academy 6 — Southland Academy 22
GISA (2A)
Westwood @ Memorial Day
St. Andrew’s BYE
SOUTH CAROLINA
4A
Hartsville 34 — Beaufort 17
3A
May River 36 — Aynor 22
Dillon 28 — Wade Hampton 22
2A
Oceanside Collegiate 28 — Whale Branch 0
SCISA (2A)
Florence Christian 28 — Hilton Head Christian 42
SCISA (1A)
Thomas Heyward Academy 20 — Pee Dee Academy 7
Carolina Academy 28 — Bethesda Academy 44