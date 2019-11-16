Friday Night Blitz: Playoff Time!

(WSAV) – It’s Friday, which means WSAV’s Friday Night Blitz is back! We’re bringing you all the playoff scores and highlights in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry right here.

Tonight, Greg Talbott and Connor DelPrete are in the studio together for the first time all year to bring you South Carolina’s second round playoff scores and the first round action from Georgia.

Here are your final scores for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:

GEORGIA

6A

M.L King 12 — Richmond Hill 28

Tucker 7 — Glynn Academy 31

Brunswick 35 — Morrow 13

Bradwell 20 — Stephenson 47

5A

Ola 22 — Ware County 35

Stockbridge 3 — Wayne County 20

Statesboro 0 — Dutchtown 20

South Effingham 13 — Jones County 26

3A

Adairsville 0 — Jenkins 41

Monroe 0 — Benedictine 58

Windsor Forest 6 — Cook 7

Southeast Bulloch 0 — Crisp County 46

Central Macon 6 — Pierce County 49

Westside Macon 7 — Appling County 28

Liberty County 11 — Jackson 28

Brantley County 0 — Peach County 19

2A

Screven County 19 — Metter 27

Hephizbah 34 — Toombs County 37

Swainsboro 37 — Harlem 3

Vidalia 3 — Jefferson County 20

1A Public

Johnson County BYE

ECI 28 — MCA 23

Schley County 46 — Claxton 24

1A Private

Savannah Country Day BYE

Calvary Day 21 — Savannah Christian 31

GISA (3A)

Tiftarea Academy 17 — Bulloch Academy 14

Frederica Academy 6 — Southland Academy 22

GISA (2A)

Westwood @ Memorial Day

St. Andrew’s BYE

SOUTH CAROLINA

4A

Hartsville 34 — Beaufort 17

3A

May River 36 — Aynor 22

Dillon 28 — Wade Hampton 22

2A

Oceanside Collegiate 28 — Whale Branch 0

SCISA (2A)

Florence Christian 28 — Hilton Head Christian 42

SCISA (1A)

Thomas Heyward Academy 20 — Pee Dee Academy 7

Carolina Academy 28 — Bethesda Academy 44

