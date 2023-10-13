HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – It may not be the biggest county in our region, but Hampton County is the site for the biggest game in our area tonight.

Two top-10 teams, Hampton County and undefeated Woodland, go head to head under the Friday night lights.

The Hurricanes are led by Zion Dobson with 1400 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns. Over on Woodland’s side, they come into the game with the number two prospect in the entire state, offensive tackle Cam Pringle.

Both teams are known for their big plays, high-powered passing attacks and running games.

It's sure to be a good showdown.

Listed below are the Week 9 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Scores
WoodlandHampton County
Hilton Head IslandLucy Beckham
Hilton Head PrepPinewood Prep
Hilton Head ChristianPee Dee Academy
Southeast BullochBenedictine
Bulloch AcademyThomas Jefferson
Appling CountyWindsor Forest
Toombs CountyPierce County
StatesboroCoffee County
PortalEmanuel County
Richmond HillValdosta
New HampsteadWayne County
Bryan CountyScreven County
Savannah HighMetter
IslandsBurke County
HanahanBattery Creek
Beaufort AcademyThomas Heyward
FitzgeraldJeff Davis
BethesdaNorthside Christian
Allendale-FairfaxWhale Branch
BlufftonJames Island
VidaliaBrantley County
South EffinghamLakeside
Bradwell InstituteWare County
JenkinsGreenbrier
Effingham CountyEvans

Scores will be updated at the end of the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.