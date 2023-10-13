HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – It may not be the biggest county in our region, but Hampton County is the site for the biggest game in our area tonight.

Two top-10 teams, Hampton County and undefeated Woodland, go head to head under the Friday night lights.

The Hurricanes are led by Zion Dobson with 1400 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns. Over on Woodland’s side, they come into the game with the number two prospect in the entire state, offensive tackle Cam Pringle.

Both teams are known for their big plays, high-powered passing attacks and running games.

It’s sure to be a good showdown. Watch the game live at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW or right here on this page.

Listed below are the Week 9 matchups from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Scores Woodland Hampton County Hilton Head Island Lucy Beckham Hilton Head Prep Pinewood Prep Hilton Head Christian Pee Dee Academy Southeast Bulloch Benedictine Bulloch Academy Thomas Jefferson Appling County Windsor Forest Toombs County Pierce County Statesboro Coffee County Portal Emanuel County Richmond Hill Valdosta New Hampstead Wayne County Bryan County Screven County Savannah High Metter Islands Burke County Hanahan Battery Creek Beaufort Academy Thomas Heyward Fitzgerald Jeff Davis Bethesda Northside Christian Allendale-Fairfax Whale Branch Bluffton James Island Vidalia Brantley County South Effingham Lakeside Bradwell Institute Ware County Jenkins Greenbrier Effingham County Evans

Scores will be updated at the end of the night. Games that are missing scores have not reported a final score when this article was last updated. Winners will be bolded at the end of the night.