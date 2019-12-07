Friday 11pm field report: Georgia vs. LSU preview, analysis, and predictions

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The WSAV Sports team has hit the road to bring you in-depth coverage of the SEC Championship game as Georgia tries to punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff with a win.

Sports director Greg Talbott and Connor DelPrete bring you recaps from the coaches Friday press conferences and predictions for the game.

Greg

There are a couple different ways to look at this game based on everything we know: our gut feeling, our informed opinion, and what the gambling sharks say.

My gut feeling is that LSU is a better team than Georgia. Defense may win championships, but offense wins games, and ever since I saw LSU rip Georgia Southern limb from limb in week 1, I’ve been a believer in the LSU offense. Our informed opinion, though, tells us that the Dawgs have been here before while LSU has not. That’s an advantage in games like this. You also can’t discount this game is in Atlanta, just up the road from Athens, and like this last few years, this is now a de facto home game for UGA. Jim Johnson from SouthernPigskin.com and his OAYP model have LSU winning by 3 points. That seems awfully reasonable. The Gambling Sharks have set the spread tomorrow at LSU -7. A whole touchdown favorite as, essentially, a road team. This line stinks to me. It seems designed to get casual fans to say “I bet Georgia will cover that!” and plop down money on UGA.

That’s why I’m taking LSU tomorrow, to win and cover.

LSU: 30 Georgia: 20

Connor

I hate to be the guy that says this…but I can’t believe I’m getting PAID to cover this game. Any type of college football, much less SEC football, isn’t a big deal where I’m from in Maryland. The fact I get to roam these sidelines tomorrow afternoon with the eyes of the college football world on Atlanta is incredible.

Now…let’s get to the game. There’s a lot of talk about the revamped LSU offense and the dominant Georgia defense. I get that. But what I’m quite interested in is Jake Fromm against this LSU defense. Besides this potentially being Fromm’s last game in a Georgia uniform, Jake happens to play really well in SEC Championships. Here’s a little tidbit that may go unnoticed — LSU isn’t necessarily known for pressuring the quarterback (83rd in the nation in sack rate) and Georgia is extremely protective of QB1 (5th in the nation in lowest sack rate). I think Jake Fromm has time in the pocket tomorrow and let’s see if he can pick apart the Tigers defense, maybe get some balls to Savannah Christian graduate Demetris Robertson, and improve his NFL draft stock all at the same time.

With that being said, I can’t just ignore Joe Burrow (I prefer Burreaux) and this Tigers offense. They put up plenty of points with ease on SEC teams and are coming in with plenty of confidence on that side of the ball — a welcome sign in Baton Rouge given their recent history with QBs. LSU isn’t going to score 50 on this Dawgs defense…but I also don’t think UGA is lifting the trophy when the double zeros hit.

Give me LSU winning, but Georgia covers the spread. 24-20.

Join our sports team with a full breakdown of the SEC Championship game Saturday night on WSAV News at 11.