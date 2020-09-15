Freshman D’Angelo scores as Eagles women’s soccer falls to The Citadel

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern women’s soccer team saw a true freshman knock one into the back of the net, but were unable to complete the comeback in a 2-1 loss to The Citadel at Eagle Field Monday night.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first half, Georgia Southern got a boost when Mario D’Angelo launched a shot over the Bulldogs keeper to score her first goal in an Eagles’ uniform.

“[My teammates] gave me a really great ball and I tried to adjust and shoot,” D’Angelo explained after the game. “It was enough to score!”

After a tumultuous offseason, in which the pandemic pushed back the start of Eagles’ season, simply taking the field Monday night may serve as a small victory in and of itself.

“I’m really excited,” D’Angelo said, when asked about Monday night’s experience. “I want to play this season with my teammates and really create that great team atmosphere.”

12 different Eagles, including the goal scorer D’Angelo, made their collegiate debuts.

Georgia Southern (0-1) will hit the road Thursday and take on Coastal Carolina in its first Sun Belt Conference matchup of the 2020 season.