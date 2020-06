HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Tyrell Hatton all sit at 15-under as we head into the final round of play at the RBC Heritage.

WSAV sports director Greg Talbott is joined by Krista Dunton, head instructor at Berkeley Hall, to break down ‘moving day’ at Harbour Town and discuss some candidates who could win Sunday afternoon.