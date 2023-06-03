SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Bulldogs fans have not forgotten about the many exciting memories Nick Chubb left them with after finishing his collegiate career with 4,769 rushing yards and 44 rushing touchdowns. However, the football field is not the only place Chubb is having an impact.

The line for @NickChubb’s football camp at Memorial Stadium has quite a bit a length to it😅 pic.twitter.com/cB8WVdEVH4 — Corey Howard (@choward_media) June 3, 2023

The former UGA great and current Cleveland Brown running back stopped at Memorial Stadium Saturday evening for his youth football camp.

Chubb is from Cedartown (Ga.), which is in the northwest part of the state, but Chubb said he even though he is not from Savannah, he couldn’t think of a better location for this year’s camp.

The man of the hour in Savannah. ⁦@NickChubb⁩ holding his youth football camp at Memorial Stadium🏈 #GoDawgs 🐶 🐾 pic.twitter.com/cxhoScEc8x — Corey Howard (@choward_media) June 3, 2023

“I think it’s just important to give back and show everybody that whatever they dream of they can do,” Chubb said. “Just like me as a young kid, going to camps, having dreams, I had people tell me that I could do it. So, I’m giving back the same thing that people gave to me.”