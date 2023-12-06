ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bulldogs will play in the Orange Bowl at the end of the month, but they will be without the services of backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

On Wednesday, the former Georgia quarterback announced he is transferring to Kentucky which is interesting because Georgia will travel to Lexington next season on Sept. 14. This year, the backup QB was 12 for 18 for 165 yards and two touchdowns – He also ran five times for 39 yards. The Bogart, Georgia native has two years of eligibility remaining.

Coming out of high school, he was the No. 37 overall recruit for the class of 2021.