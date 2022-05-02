SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Just weeks after resigning from Savannah State’s staff, Russell DeMasi has landed a new job right down the street at Calvary Day School.



DeMasi will join the Cavaliers’ staff for the 2022-’23 season as an offensive coordinator, QBs coach and the director of Calvary Day’s Athletic Development Academy. The school confirmed the move in an Instagram post Monday afternoon.



DeMasi was also both an offensive coordinator and a QBs coach at Savannah State under former head coach Shawn Quinn before his promotion to interim head coach in December.



Savannah State interviewed DeMasi for their permanent head coaching position, which sat vacant from the beginning of December to early April. Although the Tigers named DeMasi as a finalist, they ultimately gave the job to Aaron Kelton. DeMasi left the staff soon after the decision was made.



He will join a Calvary Day squad that is coming off a conference-title winning season and a trip to the state quarterfinals. The Cavaliers will move from Class A-Private to Class 3A this season.



Calvary’s first game of the year will be on Aug. 19 against Islands High School, where Russell’s dad, Karl, is the athletic director.