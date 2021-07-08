Former Savannah Christian star Demetris Robertson transfers to Auburn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the most highly-touted football prospects to ever come out of the Coastal Empire now has a new home.



Savannah Christian graduate and five-star recruit Demetris Robertson announced that he would be spending his final year of eligibility at Auburn University. Robertson played three years with the Georgia Bulldogs before entering into the transfer portal in June. Prior to that, he spent his first two seasons at University of California.

Although he played in all 10 of Georgia’s games last season, Robertson did not receive many targets; he caught just 12 passes for 110 yards and no touchdowns.



Robertson came out of his senior year as the top-ranked receiver recruit in the country for the Class of 2016 and the 13th-ranked recruit overall. He scored 35 total touchdowns over his career as a Raider.