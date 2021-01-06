Former Liberty County star LeCounte declares for the NFL Draft

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the best high school football players to come through the Coastal Empire will make the jump to the pros. Former Liberty County and University of Georgia football star Richard LeCounte III announced his decision to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft via Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“The last four years at Georgia have been the best years of my life,” LeCounte’s post started. “I first want to thank my family for their love and support over the years. None of this is possible without you.”

Before committing to UGA, LeCounte was a 5-star recruit and a U.S. Army All-American coming out of Liberty County High School. LeCounte made his impact felt once arriving to Athens, as he racked up eight interceptions and 176 tackles (solo and assisted) over his four-year career with the Bulldogs.

Heading into his senior season at Georgia, there were talks that LeCounte could be taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Midway through his senior season, the star safety looked as good as advertised with three interceptions and 26 tackles on the year. But, after a win at Kentucky on Halloween, LeCounte was involved in a dirt bike crash that left him unconscious and injured.

LeCounte missed the last four games of the regular season, but was able to finish his college career on a positive note when Kirby Smart put him in the game for the last play of Georgia’s Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.

Despite his injury, LeCounte was named to the All-SEC first team by the SEC coaches and received an invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 29th to May 1st.