Former Jenkins star Middleton signs with Nikkos Creative for NIL rights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Of all his accomplishments, former Jenkins star Javonte Middleton is proudest of having been a captain on each football team he’s played with throughout his career.



With college athletes now having access to their NIL rights, Middleton sees another opportunity to lead and invest in his community.



Middleton, now a redshirt sophomore linebacker at The Citadel, signed with Savannah-based advertising firm Nikkos Creative to handle all NIL-related activities.



“Everyone who knows me, no matter to what capacity, knows that I’m from Savannah, Georgia and I love southeast Georgia,” Middleton said. “That’s all I rep. It was never a question to go in any other direction other than someone in Savannah.”

Although Middleton has not announced any specific NIL deals yet, he says that he’d like to eventually run his own camp in Savannah. In the meantime, he’ll be back in town to assist fellow Savannah native Nolan Smith with his camp on Saturday, July 17.