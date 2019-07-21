Former Jenkins standout Middleton hosts second annual “Get Going” charitable event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Javonte Middleton, a former Jenkins standout and current quarterback for The Citadel, is back in Savannah to give 2019 graduates a boost headed into their first year of college.

Middleton hosted his second annual “Get Going” charitable event Saturday at the Hudson Hill Community Center. The “pack the trunk” event included college supply kits for applicants, a $1000 scholarship for a rising freshman at the University of Georgia, free food and live entertainment.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete caught up with Middleton to talk about this year’s event and why giving back to the community is important.