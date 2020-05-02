Former Hilton Head pitcher Mlodzinski stays in shape, weighs MLB draft prospects during quarantine

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Coronavirus is not keeping top college baseball prospect and Hilton Head native Carmen Mlodzinski from working so he’s ready for the next step in his promising career.

The University of South Carolina ace is trying out some home workouts to keep a strong core and he’s come up with creative ways to keep his talented arm loose despite all nearby fields being closed.

“My brothers and I have been throwing out on the golf courses since it’s pretty open,” Mldozinski said with a smile. “We can walk out there at night to get the throwing done. At this point, I don’t need to do bullpen to heavy or do too much on the pitching side it’s just keeping my arm in shape.”

Since the NCAA season was cut short, the Gamecocks’ strength coach has sent workouts to all the players. Mlodzinski admits, while the workouts may be tough to complete at times, it’s not the most difficult obstacle.

“I have the ability to push myself and workout with body weights and stuff — that’s not a problem for me,” Mlodzinski explained. “I am just slowly losing my mind with not a whole lot going on on Hilton Head Island right now. Seems like a zombie island.”

All this free time has given the redshirt sophomore and former Hilton Head Seahawk plenty of opportunities to talk with family about his future. Mlodzinski is a projected first-round pick for this year’s MLB Draft. Still, Mlodzinski says he hasn’t completely made up his mind just yet.

“I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself,” he explained. “Just trying to go through some situations in my head with my family and we have options at this point. Any option is going to be a good one.”

If his name gets called in this year’s draft, it will be a moment Mlodzinski has dreamed about for years.

“Since I was a five-year-old kid it’s always been that — I want to be a major league baseball player,” Mlodzinski added. “Obviously [the draft] takes up a lot of attention in terms of amateur baseball but my goal is to be a major league baseball player not just get drafted. It’s definitely a step in the process and I’m going to have fun with that step if I get drafted this year and have the chance to move on professionally, but I’m just looking at it like that day by day.”