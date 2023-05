(WSAV) – Tuesday evening, former Hilton Head Island School standout Poona Ford signed with the Buffalo Bills.

We've signed DT Poona Ford to a one-year deal: https://t.co/YnfLOJm4sO pic.twitter.com/jRMox01m9q — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 2, 2023

Ford spent his previous five years in the Seattle Seahawks and recorded a career-high for sacks this year with three.

According to league sources, Ford took less money and chose the Buffalo Bills with hopes of winning a super bowl.

In five years, the defensive tackle has 182 total tackles, seven-and-a-half sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.