Former Georgia Southern RB McKinnon signs with Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WSAV) – A Super Bowl contender just added to its running back depth by signing former Georgia Southern running back Jerick McKinnon.

McKinnon, who played at Georgia Southern from 2010 to 2013, agreed to contract terms with the Kansas City Chiefs Friday afternoon.

We have signed free agent RB Jerick McKinnon ✍️ @JetMckinnon1 pic.twitter.com/N64rr6hf5k — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 30, 2021

After suffering a torn ACL that kept him off the field for two years, McKinnon made a miraculous return to the field in 2020 with the San Francisco 49ers. McKinnon totaled nearly 600 all-purpose yards and scored six times.

The former Minnesota Vikings’ third-round pick will join a Chiefs’ running back room that includes Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrell Williams.