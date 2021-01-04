Former Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts transferring to Louisville

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – After four illustrious years with the Georgia Southern football program, quarterback Shai Werts appears to have found a new home. In a Twitter post, Werts announced he would be transferring to the University of Louisville.

In the days leading up to his decision, Werts was seen training as a wide receiver at the D1 Training facility in South Carolina. Louisville’s coach, Scott Satterfield, saw Werts’ ability on full display during his time as head coach of the Appalachian State football program.

The Clinton, S.C. native put his name on plenty of Georgia Southern and Sun Belt Conference records in his time with the Eagles. Werts leaves as the conference’s career leader in quarterback rushing yards and tied the school record for career touchdown passes.

Werts’ fellow teammate, safety Kendrick Duncan Jr., also announced his plans to transfer to Louisville on Monday